Kambwili May be Detained Today…as Police Summon Him

Defacto National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili may today need the mattress he comically carried for police interrogation when he was summoned earlier in the week.

Kambwili is today expected to appear before the Zambia police anti-fraud squad at 14:00 hours as a follow up to his interrogation on Tuesday.

The Roan Member of Parliament is being pursued for allegedly fraudulently registering a company under false names.

He has been summoned in connection with a complaint filed by perennial political trouble shooter Chilufya Tayali.

Kambwili’s Christopher Mundia confirmed the summons.

On Tuesday Kambwili went to Lusaka Central police with a mattress but was later released after questioning.

Kambwili was expelled as information minister but remains a Patriotic Front lawmaker after having challenged his expulsion in the ruling party in court.