Kambwili May be Detained Today…as Police Summon Him

Defacto National Democratic Congress president Chishimba Kambwili may today need the mattress he comically carried for police interrogation when he was summoned earlier in the week.
Kambwili is today expected to appear before the Zambia police anti-fraud squad at 14:00 hours as a follow up to his interrogation on Tuesday.
The Roan Member of Parliament is being pursued for allegedly fraudulently registering a company under false names.
He has been summoned in connection with a complaint filed by perennial political trouble shooter Chilufya Tayali.
Kambwili’s Christopher Mundia confirmed the summons.
On Tuesday Kambwili went to Lusaka Central police with a mattress but was later released after questioning.
Kambwili was expelled as information minister but remains a Patriotic Front lawmaker after having challenged his expulsion in the ruling party in court.
2 Comments
Basibweni Voice
Press Kambwili U Have Many Sauls Of Pipo, Bt Be Carefull They ‘ll Do It As U Did It To Sampa Milse.
Lungu Ceasar
Its seems police service have nothing to do ever since kambwili came into power its like they are much interested in all he does when they know that they can not win these kind of cases any way thank God they are making him popular and it seems in police they are no learnerd persons otherwise they could have advised
We thought police are neutral on such kind of issues but its like even them are caders