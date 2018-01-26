Letter: Cadreism Killing Zambia

Clearly what is killing this country is foolhardy cadreism! You obviuosly can’t judge people by parties they belong to, or your reasoning is seriously impaired.

I mean not all UPND members are leadership material or in perfect sitting for leadership ,just like not all PF members are trash.

We have reached a stage where we will aplaud a fool just because he has left one party and joined another of our preference. But does that change this fool into a wise person? Or do we really know what we are looking for?

This country will only start seeing the better side of things once we realise that we are all an eesential ingredient in the development of this country.

Richard Whizzle