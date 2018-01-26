St Marys PTA Stays Put on K10, 000 Project Fee

St Mary’s Girls Secondary School has issued a half-hearted statement side stepping the exorbitant K10, 000 pupils are being asked to pay as project fee.
The institution has received widespread condemnation for its burdensome charge imposed on pupils that comes on top of the K3, 900 tuition fees that pupils have to pay.
Parent Teacher Association chairperson Mabvuso Sinda did not dispute the demand for K10, 00 but said that the institution was working flexible terms of payment.
Sinda said that no pupil had been sent away so far for non-payment of the K10, 000 project fee.
3 Comments
Tucjer
What is so special about this school anyway for the fees to be that high? only a nutjob would take a child there.
jpack
They are damn crazy,they think it’s easy to find mullar
sinyangwe
What project is that which requires such amount of money kwati uleshita puloti . bapompwe!!