St Marys PTA Stays Put on K10, 000 Project Fee

St Mary’s Girls Secondary School has issued a half-hearted statement side stepping the exorbitant K10, 000 pupils are being asked to pay as project fee.

The institution has received widespread condemnation for its burdensome charge imposed on pupils that comes on top of the K3, 900 tuition fees that pupils have to pay.

Parent Teacher Association chairperson Mabvuso Sinda did not dispute the demand for K10, 00 but said that the institution was working flexible terms of payment.

Sinda said that no pupil had been sent away so far for non-payment of the K10, 000 project fee.