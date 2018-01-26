UPND Is The Most Tribal Party, says Antonio Mwanza

Patriotic Front deputy media director Antonio Mwanza says no money was involved in his defecting from the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development.

And Mwanza said that the UPND could not lecture anyone on tribalism as they had proven to be the chief architects of tribalism.

Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk, Mwanza said the Patriotic Front is not a bad party with growing popularity.

Mwanza struggled to fend off some vicious attacks from callers that labelled him an opportunist.

He said he had a clear record resisting privilege under previous regimes therefore was not motivated by money.

“It has nothing to do with money. Those who know me will tell you I am just a simple guy from the compound, I drink junta and from the time I was a child my father asked me to choose from either being a hungry free man or a well fed slave. I have always chosen to be free,” he said.

Mwanza said he joined the ruling party to be part of the solution.

He said he would still be able to raise his voice within the ruling Patriotic Front as there were channels to air grievances.

Mwanza said those that were discrediting him had quietly been lobbying him to join them.

“There is no carrot which was dangled and the people that are calling discrediting me did not see me that I was a bad person. Was a carrot dangled when GBM joined UPND, was a carrot dangled when Sylvia Masebo joined UPND? People are free to join political parties that appeal to them,” he said.

Mwanza said he had been on government’s case whilst he was in opposition as it was his duty them.

“It is the duty of the opposition to paint government black that is your job. That is why you are called opposition,” he said.

He also said that he had demonstrated that he could fight corruption having petitioned the purchase of the fire tenders as far back as 2015.

Mwanza said most of the corruption in the country was perpetuated by civil servants and not politicians.

On being advised that he would struggle to raise his grievances within Patriotic Front structures, Mwanza said others failed because they went public.

“Like the example of honourable Mulusa who went outside. If you are a wife you do not go to the media and say my husband wets the bed. It is wrong,” he said.

Mwanza said PF was the only party that had held conventions every five years.

He also said the UPND was the most undemocratic party and had never held any convention.

Mwanza said the UPND had demonstrated that they were the most tribal party in the country.

“Who said that only a Tonga should rule UPND? All they see is tribalism, even just a simple appointment of a board at Daily Mail should raises tribal questions and that is where they want me to go no nimasese ayo,” he said.