Zambia Train in Foggy Conditions

The Chipolopolo boys shrugged off frosty weather conditions to train as the Grand Stade de Marrakech annex pitch.

Temperature in Marrakech was hovering between four to seven degrees as the lads went about their paces.

Weather conditions have been teetering from between four degrees Celsius but warms up to eighteen degrees occasionally.

Zambia is preparing for the quarterfinal encounter against Sudan on Saturday in a 21:30 hours kickoff (Zambian time) with pay television channel SuperSport beaming the match live.

The FAZ Media team shares images from the training camp.

(Source: FAZ Media)