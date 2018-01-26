  1. Home
Zambia Train in Foggy Conditions

The Chipolopolo boys shrugged off frosty weather conditions to train as the Grand Stade de Marrakech annex pitch.

Temperature in Marrakech was hovering between four to seven degrees as the lads went about their paces.

Weather conditions have been teetering from between four degrees Celsius but warms up to eighteen degrees occasionally.

Zambia is preparing for the quarterfinal encounter against Sudan on Saturday in a 21:30 hours kickoff (Zambian time) with pay television channel SuperSport beaming the match live.

The FAZ Media team shares images from the training camp.

(Source: FAZ Media)

17 Comments

  1. arnold

    All is possible “bola na Lesa ” we are behind you as a nation.

    Reply

  2. Mbayo Jackson

    Go Zambia Go.. I’m proud of you guys…..

    Reply

  3. Chofwe William

    Wishing u the best.

    Reply

  4. Tyson

    Let’s hammer them guys

    Reply

  5. Tyson

    Go Zambia Go

    Reply

  6. Hh

    Always we have been behind you guys coz of your positive results but do no under late sudanise like what you did it against Namibia. this is the mostly dangerous stage ,you loose you pack your bags so make us proud bola nalesa .

    Reply

  7. Richard masanta

    Do sleep Zambia just do all your best, in you we give all the support.

    Reply

  8. angel moses

    Don’t forget the creator bola na lesa guys

    Reply

  9. shyakaeyz

    GO ZAMBIA GO,
    we ar behind u. As Usual Bola Na Lesa (Ba Jehova).

    Reply

  10. Pamusebo

    Hard work is the only answer. Determination, focus and concentration is the best solution in any sport.
    Best wishes

    Reply

  11. Derick

    we shall win but do not underate sudan ,please have a fighting spirit guys

    Reply

  12. B Mubanga

    For Gold to come out as pure Gold, it needs to be purified in a kiln

    Reply

  13. mulenga j kabanki

    Go Zambia go we are behind u bola na lesa

    Reply

  14. chikwindi

    Always on yo back never say die until we are there

    Reply

  15. Boston

    God b with u guys, ne bola na lesa zone we ar going to win 2 zero zooona. God bless de tearm

    Reply

