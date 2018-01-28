Sudan Eliminates Zambia From Chan Tournament

Zambia’s fairytale at the African Nations Champions (CHAN) has ended in a 1-0 defeat to Sudan.

Wedson Nyirenda’s charges have had a decent outing winning two and drawing one of their group matches before coming short against Sudan.

The team succumbed to 1-0 defeat that was as a result of a defensive lapse.

The Zambian delegations will now pack their bags and head back home to reorganize and prepare for the Africa Cup qualifiers resuming in March.