Sudan Eliminates Zambia From Chan Tournament

Zambia’s fairytale at the African Nations Champions (CHAN) has ended in a 1-0 defeat to Sudan.

Wedson Nyirenda’s charges have had a decent outing winning two and drawing one of their group matches before coming short against Sudan.

The team succumbed to 1-0 defeat that was as a result of a defensive lapse.

The Zambian delegations will now pack their bags and head back home to reorganize and prepare for the Africa Cup qualifiers resuming in March.

  1. gule wa mukulu

    We’ll not so bad boys we shall u receive u with both hands, after all u did yo own part now.

  2. Joe Armz

    Cabipa guyz

