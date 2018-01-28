Sudan Eliminates Zambia From Chan Tournament

Zambia’s fairytale at the African Nations Champions (CHAN) has ended in a 1-0 defeat to Sudan.
Wedson Nyirenda’s charges have had a decent outing winning two and drawing one of their group matches before coming short against Sudan.
The team succumbed to 1-0 defeat that was as a result of a defensive lapse.
The Zambian delegations will now pack their bags and head back home to reorganize and prepare for the Africa Cup qualifiers resuming in March.
2 Comments
gule wa mukulu
We’ll not so bad boys we shall u receive u with both hands, after all u did yo own part now.
Joe Armz
Cabipa guyz