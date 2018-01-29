Harrington Backs Lusaka Clean Up

Former environmental and natural resources minister William Harrington has backed the action taken by government to remove the street vendors in town saying it will help in the promotion of sanitation and maintain cleanliness.

Harrington says street vending was one of the reasons why there was poor sanitation standards in trading places in town saying their removal will result in improved service delivery.

He says street vending poses an environmental disaster in the cities and that is why he has supported that move in principle.