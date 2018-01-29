Hichilema Is Lying Over Kafue, Luangwa National Parks Auction – Tourism Minister

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda has dismissed as false claims by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that government has sold the Kafue and Luangwa national parks.

Hichilema had claimed that President Edgar Lungu is negotiating to sale Kafue and part of Luangwa National Parks.

Speaking when he addressed the media and his supporters at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka on Sunday, Hichilema said the PF Government already sold NRDC, Chimbokaila Correctional Facility and other key institutions.

But Mr Banda that as a ministry they are not even mandated to sell any national park in the country.

He has since challenged the UPND leader to produce evidence of the people who will be conducting the auction or to whom the national parks have been sold to.

Banda says it’s regrettable that politicians are bringing politics into everything thereby alarming the situation.