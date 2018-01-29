Hichilema Is Lying Over Kafue, Luangwa National Parks Auction – Tourism Minister

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda has dismissed as false claims by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that government has sold the Kafue and Luangwa national parks.
Hichilema had claimed that President Edgar Lungu is negotiating to sale Kafue and part of Luangwa National Parks.
Speaking when he addressed the media and his supporters at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka on Sunday, Hichilema said the PF Government already sold NRDC, Chimbokaila Correctional Facility and other key institutions.
But Mr Banda that as a ministry they are not even mandated to sell any national park in the country.
He has since challenged the UPND leader to produce evidence of the people who will be conducting the auction or to whom the national parks have been sold to.
Banda says it’s regrettable that politicians are bringing politics into everything thereby alarming the situation.
12 Comments
Advisor
It was quite clear that the man was lying and even without clarification we already know. Its unfortunate that our politics have been reduced to nothing and they are adding no value to our lives. Maybe Kambwili will bring a different style of politics not Mr HH. He speaks like a kid. How can you convince people to vote for you with that knd of leadership? The man has lost it. HH is actually delaying UPND to come to power, he lacks strategy. CNP.
Tapali
Ya katwishi ukotuleya
FGM
PF ousted Mmd on the premises of correcting the rampant corruption and the sale of parastatal companies that characterized the exit period. Why should PF forget so quickly and resort to the same condemned policies? Something has gone wrong .
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Zambian politics,awe sure!
duks
Hh lishilu mulemweleko his not normal
Tom London
Who is this Charles Banda ( a former znbc employ i believe ) the he and
Tom London
Who is this Charles. Banda ( a former znbc employee I believe ) then he and his pf govt should be mad . Who knows tomorrow they might sell the how country not to mention mukula tree . The govt should not take things for granted . Ba koswe mu mpoto .
Lm
pf will always do away with evidence because illegal transaction have no documents. pay day is near. I DON’T HAVE A VISSION and so potcket all cholera money because i have bought 8 trucks for gabbage.
Sj
A president of a party musk be factual instead of causing alarm. We need to trust your word when you’re in Leadership. An English saying goes “One Fingure Soiled The Rest.” lt’ll be difficult to believe you next time you make false/true utterances. Comment
Abel
It’s HH vs ECL anyway am just wondering…😎
Kopala
What pf government. What are they think to sold some resources
lungu
is hichilema legible to stand for president after spending104days in cells