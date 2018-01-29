Hichilema Says PF wants To Auction Kafue & Luangwa National Backs

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema claims that President Edgar Lungu is negotiating to sale Kafue and part of Luangwa National Parks.
Speaking when he addressed the media and his supporters at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka, Hichilema says already the PF Government wants to NRDC, Chimbokaila Correctional Facility and other key institutions.
Hichilema has furthermore claimed that President Lungu and his team is using ZAFFICO to transport the infamous Mukula logs to China.
Mr. Hichilema says President and his team have become so rich within a short period of time because they are earning a lot of money through the export of Mukula logs to China.
And the UPND Leader says poor agricultural policies by the PF Government will one day starve Zambians to death.
Hichilema says it is gratifying that President Edgar Lungu has acknowledged that the yields this year will be low saying hunger is severe looming in Zambia.
Hichilema says each time he advises the government he is called all sorts of names and that he is bitter.
Meanwhile, the UPND leader has called on UPND members across the country to protect the votes in the next election so that it would be too difficult for the PF to steal votes like they did in 2015 and 2016.
Hichilema says some stakeholders are telling him to forget about the past elections and the election petition but that there is no guarantee that the PF will not steal his votes again in 2021.
He says President Lungu is busy appointing his tribesmen at the Electoral Commission of Zambia after firing some commissioners in readiness to rig the 2021 elections.
20 Comments
mkango
UPND Forward HH forward 2021control the country people are runing behind to 2021
mulase
Kkkkk.. As long as u won’t go into an alliance with NDC bwana HH ,just prepare a petition for 2021 results in advance which has become a norm nd will forever be academic.How surely can u win a petition wen the Zambian constitution allows the Chief justice to become part of the electoral process for the sole purpose of a Presidential election at the same tym expecting him to preside over an election petition he has just certified to be free and fair?This is a mockery beyond (reasonable) doubt. NDC IPS/eastern.
Kufahakurambwe
I can not fully understand why Zambians are willing to wait till 2021 to get rid of this thieving retrogressive bunch of retarded illiterate clowns masquerading as civil servants! Only in Zambia.
controller
Comment
we want good leader like u……..hh forward.
chanda
Gods duty to give us a leader,only PF seems to have people with the heart for the people. 2021 Gods will.UPND should learn to discuss major issues not petty issues,not individuals. That’s why always it happens the same.
ck
We are with you papa HH!
King David
We will vote for you.HH
No man
HH is the great next man for the Zambian people, i think he needs a chance to change Zambia, the problem is that my people in Zambia a corrupt my this issue of tribelizim, let vote for him, a change being’s with one step, my vote in 2021 goes to HH, please members of unpnd work hard to win more people this time #from northern province, #one zambia one nation
Ba honour
You don’t know what you have until you lose it
Ondya's kingdom
Pa Zambia tyeni nayo!!!!!!!!!
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Ba HH
Raphael
We are behind you nr hh
Patson
HH 2021 control
Tapali
Gud pint dear grid hh u ar will man baleke bakos
Wise me
I think the more HH talks a lot the more his value to gain support from decerning reasonable voters.
He is becoming a manufacturing and carrier of fake news. Remember not every Zambian survives on rhumour mongering and cadre mentality. A leader’s integrity can deteriorate by what they say with likelihood of discouraging some voters. I would like to encourage him to embark on building his image rather than dwell on petty stragies.
mulongoti
He will just find something to talk about concerning his loss now it’s lungu deployment of his tribes men what a tribal man as people say if there’s a Tonga who is not qualified and any other tribe that’s qualified the tonga shud just b employed that’s not tribal lets wait 2021 no merit in employment as long as you belong to the South
Banene
Twenty 2021 Badala
Banene
Twende 2021 Badala
George Mainza
Today i prove to know why those cadres in PF used to sing a song called, DUNUNA REVERS during campains ,kansh they knew that they will push this country backward. Am humbly requesting those who are contraling over this country not to put national property at any cost without consultation from the Zambian People.
Sianga
Maybe the under five still has the privatisation hangover.