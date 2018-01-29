Kambwili Says Brian Mushimba Is Not His Match

Brian Mushimba is a political novice, a good for nothing conman to start a political show down with Chishimba Kambwili, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant has charged.

Mushimba during a PF interactive Forum in Lusaka hit at the NDC consultant for saying he can’t be likened to late President Michael Chilufya Sata.

But NDC National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita has threatened to expose Mushimba on how he allegedly bought his way to parliament using corrupt means.

Kabwita said it is irresponsible for Mushimba to make malign Kambwili but should instead focus on delivering development to the people of Kankoyo.

“We won’t get into the rantings made by Mushimba but we want to remind Mushimba to keep his lane or least he will be exposed.

“If Mushimba continues with his rhetoric, we shall expose how he bought his way as Kankoyo MP after dishing out over six hundred thousand kwacha in bribes to buy his adoption.

“Mushimba’s hands are too dirty and he shouldn’t play holy,” Kabwita alleged.

He further claimed, “Bishop Edward Chomba the permanent secretary for energy and Col. Chanda Sosala were favourites to be adopted by the PF for Kankoyo.

“Was it corruption or the will of God that made Mushimba find himself in Parliament?Mushimba shouldn’t force us to start making revelations on scrap metal deals at Mopani Cooper Mines. He knows what we are talking about,” he said.

Kabwita has further made other allegations including Mushimba’s alleged presidential ambitions.