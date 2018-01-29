Kambwili Says Brian Mushimba Is Not His Match

Brian Mushimba is a political novice, a good for nothing conman to start a political show down with Chishimba Kambwili, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant has charged.
Mushimba during a PF interactive Forum in Lusaka hit at the NDC consultant for saying he can’t be likened to late President Michael Chilufya Sata.
But NDC National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita has threatened to expose Mushimba on how he allegedly bought his way to parliament using corrupt means.
Kabwita said it is irresponsible for Mushimba to make malign Kambwili but should instead focus on delivering development to the people of Kankoyo.
“We won’t get into the rantings made by Mushimba but we want to remind Mushimba to keep his lane or least he will be exposed.
“If Mushimba continues with his rhetoric, we shall expose how he bought his way as Kankoyo MP after dishing out over six hundred thousand kwacha in bribes to buy his adoption.
“Mushimba’s hands are too dirty and he shouldn’t play holy,” Kabwita alleged.
He further claimed, “Bishop Edward Chomba the permanent secretary for energy and Col. Chanda Sosala were favourites to be adopted by the PF for Kankoyo.
“Was it corruption or the will of God that made Mushimba find himself in Parliament?Mushimba shouldn’t force us to start making revelations on scrap metal deals at Mopani Cooper Mines. He knows what we are talking about,” he said.
Kabwita has further made other allegations including Mushimba’s alleged presidential ambitions.
mulase
It is always said that don’t play dirty games with a pig because u will come out more dirty but the pig will be happy since it is used to playing in the mud.Soon u will be blaming the player instead of blaming the rules of the game.Ba mushimba..defend yourself kaili so that we can learn more from team CK?
Gift Malanga
Please a piece of advise.
Don’t involve God in politics why don’t you involve him when stealing pubic funds.
Please put an end to this.
Lc
Tell the idiot off,we dont want that fuck to disturb our able leader Dr kambwili
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
Ba Kambwili
FGM
Shame indeed, corruption in everything where are we heading to? God help Zambia from this demon that is at its peak.
Ba Chika
We always say the justifications whoever can make must realise that we are not his/her match to be fooled,we know alot about pf,we will keep on revealing till you understand how useless you are ba pompwe imwe
leave CK & NDC ALONE IF YOU ARE NEED SOME RESPECT OR YOU RISK BEING EXPOSED
Mike Bulanda
Its very important to have a hot or worm meal for it is healthy and appetising ulike a cold one which results in health complications.Mr Kabwita sir, you were supposed to raise this Mr Mushimba’s case right from the first place when it was hot so that it can be hundled enthusiastically unlike this time where its cold and carries no weight its very important to apply wisdom in our lives especially in this day-and-edge.Mr Kabwita whenerver and whenever you see negativity taking place, it implies that you take action against it not using it as an advantage for your intrest. Let me tell you something sir, for you to be an effective politician you need to be honest initally to yourself, then to everyone else.For me I belive that if we can have one mind as a nation of fighting corruption, we can have a very great achievment.
louise halw
Ba Kabwita. You must be stupid. You knew about all these but kept quite not until your leader was attacked! You must be punished for keeping such vital secrets of corruption. Ma Politics ya Njala