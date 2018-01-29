Now FAZ President Allegedly Becomes Member Of The Redundant City Of Lusaka Group; Pays K10, 000

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has allegedly paid K10, 000 to the dissolved executive to assume membership at City of Lusaka.

City of Lusaka PLC 2000 PLC, owners of the club, declared the executive redundant late last year after restructuring management but the FAZ secretariat has declined to recognize the legal owners.

It has now emerged that Kamanga is a member of the redundant City of Lusaka group after paying K10, 000.

The FAZ president was welcomed to the City FC members WhatsApp group by Kapalamula Njobu.