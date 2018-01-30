Barclays Bank Gives Employees 9% Salary Increment

Barclays Bank PLC has awarded its employees a 9 percent salary increment across the board effective April 2018.

The increment follows successful and concluded negotiations between the bank and the Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers on increased salaries and improved conditions for workers for 2018.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, Barclays bank PLC Managing Director Mzinga Melu said this year’s negotiations have been the quickest in the history of Barclays Bank Zambia as they were concluded and agreed within two sittings only.

Melu says the 9 percent increment will apply to all the over 860 Barclays Bank Zambia workers across the country.

She says the bank did not delay in concluding the negotiations as it believes in putting the people and the interest of its workers first.

She has since commended union leadership at ZUFIAW for creating an enabling environment that allowed for smooth and quick negotiations.

And ZUFIAW president Chingati Msiska has commended the bank for its dedication and commitment in improving the welfare of workers.

Msiska says Barclays becomes the third financial institution to conclude negotiations for its workers this year.

He also used the occasion to remind other financial institutions and employers who have continued to delay negotiations to quicken their processes so that workers can quickly begin enjoying the fruits of their labor.