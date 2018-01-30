Man Batters Woman Into Near Death State

A family of a Zambian woman left in a near death state is seething with anger after a matrimonial dispute turns sour.

Tamaranji Nkhoma has posted chilling images of her sister drenched in blood after allegedly being beaten by her husband.

Zambia has recently recorded increased deaths triggered by matrimonial disputes.

BELOW IS A FACEBOOK POSTS BY TAMARANJI NKHOMA AND PICTURES OF THE VICTIM

A sorry excuse for a husband. You better show yourself, the law will take its course this time. No more silence and family meetings to hear your sorries. Enough is enough!

We are lucky she dint die.

How can you beat a woman with a metal bar in the head, body and break her hands? That’s nothing short of you committing murder. You coward! This is really disgusting and inhuman.

You show yourself and let’s see how man you are, we are waiting for you. And trust me you ll get what you deserve.

Am putting you on blast because you have no respect for us as a family and think my sister is your punching bag, this is barbaric. Know this, this is the last time those filthy hands will touch her, Pray these injuries don’t kill her coz my friend your freedom is highly limited. How can you rob her of her beautiful self, all she has now is scars, always blue and black