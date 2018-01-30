Police Hunt For Suspected Gay Couple

Police in Lusaka have launched investigations in the matter in which pictures of two girls believed to be in a same sex relationship have been circulating on social media.
Police spokesperson Ester Katongo says according to Section 158 subsection 1 and 2 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia, it is an offence for people of the same sex to engage in an intimate relationship or sexual affair.
She says Section 158 (2) states that any female who, whether in public or private ,commits any act of gross indecency with a female child or person , or procures a female child or person to commit any act of gross indecency with her , or attempts to procure the commission of any such act by any female person with herself or another female child or person whether in public or private, commits a felony.
Katongo adds that any person convicted of this offence is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than seven years and a maximum sentence of fourteen years.
She further states that Section 155 (a) of the Penal Code under Unnatural Offences, criminalizes canal knowledge against the order of nature and anyone found guilty is liable to imprisonment for a term not less than fifteen years while the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.
Katongo says Police officers from the Cybercrime unit have since instituted investigations in the matter involving the two girls.
She has appealed to people with information that may be helpful in the investigations to report to any nearest Police Station so that perpetrators are brought to book.
13 Comments
JOOBO HAAMATIMBA
Please if anyone else come across these two young girls don’t feel pit on them report them they are a disgrace.
Brian
My first time to hear this.Dear editor,point of correction,when two females are involved in a relationship or sexual affair they are known as Lesbians.Therefore, called a lesbian couple.
mboro
why waste your beauty while my pennies is itching just for you
Pro-Choice and Pro-life
Homosexuality in Zambia is against the law, that is the only fact in this matter. But no one can change a person’s sexual orientation. Those ladies should just seek out a country that allows same sex marriages and couples. But still they should be caught if they are in Zed as homos.
Chalikulile
What a Christian nation is Zambia?
Richard
this is totally ridiculous. you ve failed to investigate the mukula logs & corruption, under changwa’s regime.
ADRY lumingu
chibeleshi
ADRY lumingu
did they mean there are no men in the country or what?
chitambo zulu
too bad to the girls,i can c they are very beautiful.let the law work so that others can get a lesson.
copperbelt
The dark skinned one looks like a man.
CHAPLIN
IT IS BAD FOR THAT AND LET THEM BE IN PRISON FOR LIFE.
No man
As for me is this real in zambia, I have no much to say, but to say man is more than crazy,lost is thinking capacity going wrong, Zsmbia been Christian nation, the world is about to end read the all bible
Me
Those are just useless accusations, what proof do you have ati ma lesbians naimwe?? You fail to lock up the pipo that are stealing our monies in broad day light purchasing useless fire trucks but busy concentrating on petty issues… rubbish!! and shame to the whole zambian policeforce.. you are such a disgrace.