Archbishop Mpundu Takes Early Retirement

Lusaka Archbishop Teleshore Mpundu will take a backseat after having opted to retire at 70.

Bishop Mpundu’s resignation has opened the way for Ndola diocese bishop Alick Banda to step in.

The Lusaka cleric has opted to retire ahead of the regular retirement for bishops which is at 75.

His replacement in Bishop Banda has the tendency to divide opinion but has long been a shining light in the catholic community.

“The Holy Father Francis accepted the renunciation of the pastoral government of the Archdiocese of Lusaka (Zambia), presented by S.E. Mons. Telesphore George Mpundu,” stated the Vatican.

“The Pope has appointed Metropolitan Archbishop of the same seat of S.E. Mons. Alick Banda, so far Bishop of Ndola.”

Bishop Mpundu ascended to the top clerical posting aged 40 after having been ordained to the priestly ministry at 25.