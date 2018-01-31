Letter: PF Has Failed To Deliver

It doesn’t matter how many years president Edgar C. Lungu rules and governs the country. What matters is the effectiveness and type of leadership he’s applying.

We are more concerned about the future of our country because the more the president wants to cling to power the more social, economical, and political problems Zambia will continue to face due to the PF’s ineffective, aimless and blind-alley leadership which is only imposing an unbearable burden on the future leadership of the country.

Unpatriotically and without any sense of shame, the PF are so bullish and enthusiastic about being in power even when they have failed to curb the social, economical and political problems that Zambia has been experiencing since their take over.

The PF have failed to deliver to the expectation of the Zambian people and a couple of government systems and projects have terribly failed due to high practice and toleration of corruption in their party.

Therefore, may I take this wonderful opportunity to remind all well meaning Zambian not to make a mistake of voting for PF in 2021. If you dare give them another chance to rule, they will sell Zambia to Chinese and our economy will continue going down.

You have all witnessed the massive destruction that the PF has done to our country and if you give them another term, I am afraid that the country will not survive as the unemployment level will dramatically increase, hunger and poverty will be worse, corruption is going be legal and more cholera cases will be recorded.

Vote Wisely in 2021 because the future of Zambia lies in your hand.

God Bless You

Castrol Kafweta