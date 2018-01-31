Luapula MPs Counter Kalaba Wave with Visitations

Patriotic Front members of parliament in Luapula province have moved in to dilute the damage done by unsettled Bahati lawmaker Harry Kalaba by ploughing through the province preaching development.

The pack of parliamentarians have combed through Luapula among other notable personalities health minister Chitalu Chilufya and his infrastructure counterpart Ronald Chitotela and provincial minister Nixon Chilangwa

Some parliamentarians have been meeting traditional leaders and constituents reaffirming their commitment to development.

Kalaba’s resignation from his cabinet portfolio has put the Luapula province lawmakers in an awkward spot and have moved in to reassure the constituents that ruling party support is as intact as ever.

The Bahati lawmaker had a public walk through his constituency last sending some worrying signals to the ruling party.

Kalaba resigned his portfolio citing corruption in government.