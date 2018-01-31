Njoya T’s Wife Gets 5 Years for Assaulting Niece

Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) president Njoya Tembo’s wife has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for assault on her niece.

Tembo’s wife Brenda today got five years when magistrate Greenwell Malumani made the pronouncement.

Brenda got convicted for having assaulted her niece whom she was keeping for using a pressing iron she was told not to use.

The girl who was a pupil at Woodlands B Basic School with teachers alarmed by her showing up at school with swollen hands and a reddish blister on her chest.

The matter was brought to the attention of the law enforcement agencies that arrested Brenda.

Attempts to withdraw the matter were thwarted with Brenda taken through the court process.

The assault occurred on October 26, 2016 at Tembo’s house in Lusaka’s Chalala area.