Northmead Market Gets Vegetable Stand

Vegetable shelter opened in Northmead

On Monday (29.01.2018), we officially opened the first ever Vegetable Shelter at Northmead Market, as part of our planned modernisation of Northmead Market project, aimed at making all the stalls uniform, which was constructed through the contributions of this market’s hard working traders.

Thereafter, we proceeded to officially open Thornpark’s Market, which was under maintenance.

Our guest of honour was our Area Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central constituency, Hon. Margaret D.Mwanakatwe who is also the Minister of Commerce, trade and Industry.

I thank all the Marketeers at both markets for the effort and corporation rendered.

I’m appealing to all the stakeholders to come on board by contributing any form of construction materials towards our project of “Modernization of the markets in our community”.

Thank you all and Together we shall Develop and Make Silwizya ward 13 Great Again”

✍Tarcisious Ndolesha,

Area Councillor,

Silwizya ward 13,

Lusaka Central Constituency