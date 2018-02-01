Chaile Backs NRDC Lease To Foreign Investors

Opposition Radical Revolutionary Party says there is nothing wrong with the decision by the Zambian government to lease NRDC to a foreign investor.

Chaile says as leader of opposition, he would not oppose everything that the government was doing because some decisions are good enough to benefit the majority.

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema revealed earlier this week that government had sold NRDC to a foreign investor at a give away price.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT BY VINCENT CHAILE

We are not just in opposition to oppose unnecessarily but to offer an alternative where and when it is necessary.

We us as radicals we see no wrong for the govt to lease NRDC land to foreigner investors as long as the investment will create employment and benefit our people.

For this country to develop we need more foreign direct investment.why should we denial ourselves an opportunity if foreigner investors are willing to put in their money for land which has been dormant for years.

If NRDC had use for that land they would have developed it a long time ago.

the only advice to NRDC management is …there is need to renegotiate for a better deal so that the deal can as well benefit the institution e.g building hostels for students as part of the deal

They have money and we have land ,so let us meet half way.This is how our colleagues in Europe and other countries have developed.

Vincent Chaile

President Radical Revolutionary Party