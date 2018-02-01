Chaile Backs NRDC Lease To Foreign Investors

Opposition Radical Revolutionary Party says there is nothing wrong with the decision by the Zambian government to lease NRDC to a foreign investor.
Chaile says as leader of opposition, he would not oppose everything that the government was doing because some decisions are good enough to benefit the majority.
Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema revealed earlier this week that government had sold NRDC to a foreign investor at a give away price.
BELOW IS A STATEMENT BY VINCENT CHAILE
We are not just in opposition to oppose unnecessarily but to offer an alternative where and when it is necessary.
We us as radicals we see no wrong for the govt to lease NRDC land to foreigner investors as long as the investment will create employment and benefit our people.
For this country to develop we need more foreign direct investment.why should we denial ourselves an opportunity if foreigner investors are willing to put in their money for land which has been dormant for years.
If NRDC had use for that land they would have developed it a long time ago.
the only advice to NRDC management is …there is need to renegotiate for a better deal so that the deal can as well benefit the institution e.g building hostels for students as part of the deal
They have money and we have land ,so let us meet half way.This is how our colleagues in Europe and other countries have developed.
Vincent Chaile
President Radical Revolutionary Party
Zednonymous
Two points he raised proved his clueless with the reality 1. “If NRDC had use for that land they would have developed it a long time ago” The college has a lot of challenges such over enrollment et all, yo do not use leaves to build, this govt in power as literally ignored this college and how it can work with the Min of Agriculture.
2. “They have money and we have land ,so let us meet half way.This is how our colleagues in Europe and other countries have developed”. Countries in Europe and other countries self generated that money and developed themselves. The person who has the money has the ability to arm twist the govt (see: ZNBC saga)since it has proved that it has failed to develop industries on its own and its in a hurry to “develop” .
Lastly, we know its AVIC who wants this land now, looking at the chinese investments in Zambia how many of them have created tangible jobs for people? How many of those pay their workers well and on time? Do they respect our labour laws? I ask this because most Chinese companies are culprits and freely do things as they please.
Kedric siame
Mr man chaila so mean the government can’t develop that land we are not interdependent we want that land to develop by Zambian not a man from no were.
Lc
Zambians can comfuse u mweeee,who is this vincent chaile again a political comedian who has added up a number frm Tayali
radical
You are sick chaile.wat kind of an opposition are you.you have bin paid I guess to say nonsense
Gift Malanga
Mr Chaile sir honestly listen to your self as elder as you are the only land that we have giving out to foreigners God has stopped creating lands, seas all this things have given to us to manage them.
Think twice dad.
Where will your children going to build.
It is now a past that Zambia is a Christian nation it’s half Muslims and Christian and very soon Christianity is fading away.
Don’t make decisions out of selfishness think of others as well.
Are you using that scripture which says , blessed are poor in heart cause yours is the kingdom of God.
Let me know.
Am writing to you out of love don’t get me wrong sir, love you.