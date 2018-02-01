Facebook Allegedly Deletes Account For Exposing Zambian Gay Couple

Facebook management has deleted the Facebook account of Chanda John Chimba an online journalist who exposed a lesbian couple who had been practicing lesbianism in public.

Over the past week Chanda John Chimba has been writing posts on his Facebook talking against lesbians and Gays who have been practicing the act publicly.

Some of the pictures he has published on a lesbian couple went viral and caught the attention of the zambia police service who have taken knee interest in the issue and have instituted investigations over the alleged lesbian couple.

Chanda John Chimba’s account was today around 12:30 hrs blocked for 30 days from posting anything on Facebook before being deleted completely.

Chanda John Chimba has since expressed Sadness on the deleting of his account, he said he will appeal to the decision of deleting his account by Facebook but will not stop to speak against gays and lesbians in zambia.

“Zambia is a country of Rules and Laws, homosexuality is against our laws as a country and is against our traditional norms as Zambias, I will appeal to the decision by Facebook to delete my account but will also not stop to speak against Homosexuality,” Chimba said.