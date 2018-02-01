Letter: Dear Mama Nkandu Luo

Dear ZICTA- DELIVER THIS.

Mama Nkandu Luo

🤔 you want to hide in your age and tell us you cant be criticised, because we are your children…guess what? people that do not like critisim dont vie for public office.

👨‍⚖️In the spirit of Raila Odinga. We give a 48hrs ultimatum to Prof Luo to tell us when we will open…or we tell ourselves.

😡 We are not babies…lets just talk, you can pay us half of the allowances and the other when you kongola…youre just broke noti ati sanitation. since when do you care?

🤓 That you were born earlier does not make you super intelligent. We can see right through you. How come only the Universities with bursary happen to be the dirtiest?

😏Our rankings are not impressive, yet you close universities as you desire…to be reputable, you need foreign students. I know CBU SOM alone has 20+ Lesotho students. So when such people go to their countries, what do they say about us, that we are cholera pathogens?

🙁Make things right. Do not embarras us with reasons you know very well do not make any sense.

🙄It is not sanitation alone you should worry about. Worry also for the plight of lecturers, the delapidated state of laboratories…and before you speak against squatting, worry about lack of adequate student accomodation.

😵 Since when did the University become a 1 man show…that you are ready to shut it all down to protect your person?…that students wont open because you fear they will be used by those that oppose you? How low you think of us…academic progress has to be on pause.

👩‍🎓It is disappointing for someone of your status to run academia in this manner.

1. BC system has failed: there are always omissions, delays etc…yet the money is budgeted.

2. Why not give ZANACO or another bank the responsibility to handle scholarship money without interference from GRZ…maybe they will be more accountable not those irregularies in the Attorney Generals report.

3. The allowance itself is a medoicre, too small…maybe a bank will invest that money, and we get a better pay.

4. where have you been all along to notice that the universities are dirty today?

UNZA STUDENT