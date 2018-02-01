Nkana Water Launches Iseni Water & Sewer Amnesty

Nkana Water and Sewerage company has given its customers amnesty to reconnect service at no fee.

Nkana Water public relations manager Bivan Saluseki has urged customers in the company’s catchment area to take advantage of the program that would run from February 1 to 28.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY SALUSEKI

NKANA WATER AND SEWERAGE COMPANY

PRESS RELEASE

NKANA WATER AND SEWERAGE COMPANY LAUNCHES THE ISENI WATER AND SEWER AMNESTY FOR THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY 2018

KITWE, 30th January 2018 — Nkana Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) has launched the Iseni Amnesty in which customers whose water supply is disconnected are encouraged to come forward and be reconnected for free. After verification, you will NOT be charged any reconnection fees and will be added to our date base.

Iseni Amnesty would run from 1st February to 28th February 2018 and is intended to help our customers with disconnected accounts to come on board.

We also wish to extend the Iseni Amnesty to all those who are connected to our network but do not get bills.

All customers in our catchment areas will be eligible for the Iseni Amnesty including customers already on our data base and all those who are not.

During this month of the Iseni Amnesty, the Commercial Department, Public Relations and Engineering plumbers will combine efforts in legalizing connections for all the residents that will come forward.

We are therefore urging our residents of Kitwe, Kalulushi and Chambeshi to take advantage of Iseni Amnesty and come forward so that they are on our database. This is because after the Iseni Amnesty, NWSC Inspection Department would effect the available laws to prosecute all those that would be found to be illegally connected to our network.

Note that it is an offence under the Water Supply and Sanitation Act No.28 of 1997 to reconnect yourselves. Therefore take advantage of Iseni Amnesty and legalize.

Issued by:

Bivan Saluseki

Public Relations Manager