Frank Bwalya Is Zambia Ambassador To Australia

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya has been appointed Zambia’s Ambassador to Australia.
Bwalya was sworn in this morning. He is due to take up his posting soon.
Before joining active politics after successfully campaigning with the PF in 2011 as CSO Agenda for Zambia boss, Bwalya served as Misa Zambia president.
The former priest who quit his role in church after forming an opposition political party that lasted a very short time will now be a diplomat representing the country in Australia.
Bwalya is confident of marketing Zambia to the outside world.
cccc
it pays
louise halw
Eeeeh!! Ndalama izi!!
Richard
Fanally GOD, has answered his prayer.
chikwembeta
Shi Change zoona mwaya ilyo ifintu filelubana awe wish you the best,although we as cb people expect more from you for change…
Too much confusions in zed
Amon Mwale
You deserve that sir, thanks my president ECL
Amon Mwale
He deserves it.
upnd
Congras
Tito
This man is talkative, I doubt if he will represent Zambia very well.
innocent
Congrats Mr.Bwalya
Alex Kalindo
Go and lift up the Zambian flag.Ba Bwalya twalishiba mulabombesha,mukende umutende.
Isaac
Bwalya you have sold the church, to politics .Pastors, father’s Church elders who support this evil thing so called politics , you are also evils ( devil’s
Isaac
Isaac
Peter Kubala
Congrats bakamba
Xando
On behalf of frank bwalya, I would like to say thank you guys for your compliment. See you when I get back,though I doubt to come back