  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Frank Bwalya Is Zambia Ambassador To Australia
Headlines

Frank Bwalya Is Zambia Ambassador To Australia

|

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya has been appointed Zambia’s Ambassador to Australia.

Bwalya was sworn in this morning. He is due to take up his posting soon.

Before joining active politics after successfully campaigning with the PF in 2011 as CSO Agenda for Zambia boss, Bwalya served as Misa Zambia president.

The former priest who quit his role in church after forming an opposition political party that lasted a very short time will now be a diplomat representing the country in Australia.

Bwalya is confident of marketing Zambia to the outside world.

15 Comments

  1. cccc

    it pays

    Reply

  2. louise halw

    Eeeeh!! Ndalama izi!!

    Reply

  3. Richard

    Fanally GOD, has answered his prayer.

    Reply

  4. chikwembeta

    Shi Change zoona mwaya ilyo ifintu filelubana awe wish you the best,although we as cb people expect more from you for change…
    Too much confusions in zed

    Reply

  5. Amon Mwale

    You deserve that sir, thanks my president ECL

    Reply

  6. Amon Mwale

    He deserves it.

    Reply

  7. upnd

    Congras

    Reply

  8. Tito

    This man is talkative, I doubt if he will represent Zambia very well.

    Reply

  9. innocent

    Congrats Mr.Bwalya

    Reply

  10. Alex Kalindo

    Go and lift up the Zambian flag.Ba Bwalya twalishiba mulabombesha,mukende umutende.

    Reply

  11. Isaac

    Bwalya you have sold the church, to politics .Pastors, father’s Church elders who support this evil thing so called politics , you are also evils ( devil’s

    Reply

  12. Isaac

    Bwalya you have sold the church, to politics .Pastors, father’s Church elders who support this evil thing so called politics , you are also evils ( devil’s

    Reply

  13. Isaac

    Bwalya you have sold the church, to politics .Pastors, father’s Church elders who support this evil thing so called politics , you are also evils ( devil’s)

    Reply

  14. Peter Kubala

    Congrats bakamba

    Reply

  15. Xando

    On behalf of frank bwalya, I would like to say thank you guys for your compliment. See you when I get back,though I doubt to come back

    Reply

Leave a Reply