Frank Bwalya Is Zambia Ambassador To Australia

Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya has been appointed Zambia’s Ambassador to Australia.

Bwalya was sworn in this morning. He is due to take up his posting soon.

Before joining active politics after successfully campaigning with the PF in 2011 as CSO Agenda for Zambia boss, Bwalya served as Misa Zambia president.

The former priest who quit his role in church after forming an opposition political party that lasted a very short time will now be a diplomat representing the country in Australia.

Bwalya is confident of marketing Zambia to the outside world.