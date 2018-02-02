Letter: PF Will Not Adopt Nathan Chanda For Roan MP in 2021

President Lungu is building bridges slowly and silently. His movements into the northern parts have been received well by PF structures, and we want to [see] more.

Just in the last few months he has sent almost all those politicians into diplomatic service so as to now set his political agenda on the road.

Wylbar Simuusa, Emmanuel Chenda, Joseph Katema and Ngosa Simbyakula are among the many that he has graciously sent away to mend his fence back home.

Last week he properly managed to bring in Antonio Mwanza from FDD into PF to start managing de 2021 FDD alliance to the current PF-MMD working relationship. He is carefully crafting the exit of Professor Nkandu Luo from Munali.

He has began positioning younger ones who can be loyal to him. Come 2021 whether he stands or not, President Lungu will disappoint many old fellows.

I anticipate President Lungu wont adopt Nathan Chanda because he doesn’t like noise makers but hard workers. Even Harry Kalaba he won’t be anywhere near ku convention or Bahati adoption he should forget.

We may see the Brian Hapundas, Emmanuel Mwamba, Christopher Kangombe, Chanda Kabwe, Sunday Chanda, Charles Simusokwe, Mphandashalo, Prince Ndovi, Nakiwe Simpungwe, Andrew Lubusha, Maxwell Chongu William Lungu and the “Mukula Drama Boys” will get many adoptions pa constituencies.

A new path is being set, and this could be the ultimate legacy of President Lungu and that’s what we shall remember him for.

PF Luapula Youth Chair