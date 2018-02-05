Catholics Pay Tribute to Retired Bishop Mpundu

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has paid tribute to the retired archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu who resigned his position.

Bishop Mpundu presided over the Catholic Church over some of the most politically turbulent times but survived almost unscathed and will look back to his times with satisfaction.

PRESS RELEASE

Lusaka, 4nd February 2018 –

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops ZCCB) would like to convey its most sincere gratitude to Most Rev. Telesphore George Mpundu, the Archbishop Emeritus of Lusaka and President of the Conference for the valuable service he has rendered to the Catholic Church in Zambia, AMECEA Region and the Church universal during his episcopal ministry that spans over thirty years.

We also wish to acknowledge the fact that Archbishop Mpundu was in fact appointed Bishop of the then Mbala-Mpika Diocese at a rather tender age. He was thereafter made Coadjutor of Lusaka Archdiocese and later installed as the Metropolitan of Lusaka. Indeed, his contributions to the work of evangelisation, especially in the area of promoting social justice and peace has been exceptional.

We, the Catholic Bishops in Zambia, have benefited a lot from his able leadership especially when he served as President of the Bishops’ Conference from 1993 to 1999, then 2002 to 2008 and finally from 2014 until now. We recall that he was elected at critical times when the whole country needed the moral voice from the Church in response to the pressing social, economic and political concerns that engulfed our beloved country. He guided the Conference and the Church on how to give moral guidance to the nation.

As he prepares to take a back-seat from the daunting task of running the Archdiocese of Lusaka and enter into another phase of his life, a life of prayerful rest and contemplation, we wish him all the very best and God’s blessings. We pray that he will continue to be our companion and a source of good counsel to us, his brother bishops.

At the same time, we wish to register our heartfelt congratulations to the Archbishop-Elect, Dr Alick Banda, who until his new appointment, has been the Bishop of Ndola. We are confident that his experience of being a shepherd in two dioceses, namely Solwezi and Ndola, will enable him, with the help of God, to take care of his flock in the Archdiocese of Lusaka. We wish to assure him of our support and prayers as he takes up his new appointment.

Rt. Rev. George Cosmas Zumaile Lungu

Bishop of Chipata

ZCCB VICE-PRESIDENT