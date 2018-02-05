Kambwili Blasts CB Police Chief

National Democratic Congress (NDC) defacto leader Chishimba Kambwili had a showdown with Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga.

Kambwili has been summoned with five other NDC officials to appear before the Ndola police command for undisclosed offences.

The Roan Constituency Patriotic Front Member of Parliament called commissioner Katanga after police officers went to his house in Luanshya to deliver a police call out.

Kambwili refused to receive the call out and opted to blast Katanga on the phone vowing that he would not appeal before the police.

Katanga warned Kambwili that shunning the police would be at his own peril.

The Roan lawmaker has become a wanted man by the police with a litany of police cases ongoing against him.

Kambwili has emerged as the most vicious critic of President Edgar Lungu after having been fired last year.

He has clung on to his parliamentary seat under the PF ticket after having gone to court.