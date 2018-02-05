Kambwili Seeks Truce With President Lungu

The ruling Patriotic Front general secretary Davis Mwila says National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has made overtures to reconcile with President Edgar Lungu.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

5th February, 2018

KAMBWILI BEGS PRESIDENT LUNGU TO FORGIVE HIM

Embattled expelled Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili has been sending emissaries to His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu asking the President to forgive him and allow him back in the Patriotic Front. This came to light yesterday in Kapiri Mposhi, when PF Secretary General, Hon Davies Mwila officially launched the PF’s mobilisation exercise for Central Province.

Mr. Mwila revealed that Mr Kambwili has been going to some named priests and chiefs begging them to plead with President Edgar Lungu to reinstate him back in the Patriotic Front.

“I want to tell all those in NDC that Chishimba Kambwili whom they think is their leader has actually been sending emissaries to President Edgar Lungu pleading for forgiveness from the President. He has been begging the President to forgive him and to reinstate him back in the party. This has been going on for sometime now, it’s just that unlike him, we are mature enough so we couldn’t expose him but he is unrepentant that is why I have decided to expose him today. So all you members of NDC who are following Kambwili you will soon find outside as orphans with no leader,” Hon Mwila said adding that as a Party, the PF will only forgive Mr Kambwili only if he climbs and apologise from the ant hill, in the same manner that he has been insulting the President.

And speaking at the same function, PF Central Province Chairperson, who is also Member of Parliament for Chitambo constituency, Hon Mutale Chanda warned that the party in the province will not allow anyone to insult and demean the Head of State with impunity. He reteirated the Secretary General’s earlier sentiments that people must differentiate between President Edgar Lungu as a person and President Edgar Lungu as holder of the office of the President.

“As Central Province with my youths here we won’t allow anyone to be insulting the president, especially the Presidency. It is not about how a person looks, it’s about the Presidency as an institution. As Central Province we are saying that those who are insulting the Presidency, let them attempt to come to Central Province and insult the President, that’s when they will know that kwaliba ubuteko bwa mpili-mpili (that’s when they will know that there is a leadership of chili in Central Province.),” warned Hon Mutale. He further challenged the Party members to choose which party they want to belong other than double-dealing as he won’t hesitate to execute the Secretary General’s directive to discipline any member of the party in the province who is not loyal to the Party.

Meanwhile Mr Mwila declared 2018 as a year of party mobilisation and warned that the PF will not allow non-performing officials to continue holding on to party positions. He demanded commitment and hard work from all party officials.

“This year 2018 is a year for us to start mobilising the Party. We have to change the way we do things. And all of us who are holding party positions must show commitment,” He said. “Inchito twaingilamo (the job we are doing) is about sacrifice. All of us here with the exception of myself, MPs, Mayors, Councillors and Council Chairpersons are volunteers; no one gets paid. So it’s not an easy job because you have to leave your work, your business to come here and work for the party,” observed Hon Mwila.

The SG further reteirated his message that for the party to grow there is need for all the party members to be committed to the cause. He cautioned that the party will not allow non-performing members to continue holding on to party positions.

“This year we shall not allow passengers to continue holding party positions. Some of you have been around as chairmen, chairladies, youth chairpersons buy you have not even held a single meeting from the time you took office. Most party wings are dormant. You are waiting for the chairpersons to call for meetings. You must be holding your own meetings as long as you get permission from the chairmen. We will not allow that kind of approach this year,” Mr Mwila cautioned.

The launch was attended by PF leaders from all the 11 districts and 14 constituencies of Central Province including Members of the Central Committee as well as Members of Parliament such as Hon Davies Chisopa of Mkushi South, Hon Tutwa Ngulube of Kabwe Central and Hon Sydney Mushanga among others.

Hon Davies Mwila is expected to be in Eastern Province next week to officially launch the mobilisation exercise there.

Issued by Antonio Mwanza, PF Deputy Director for Media.