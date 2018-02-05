PF Provincial Leaders Want Kamba Removed

The Lusaka province Patriotic Front house is under fire with 11 provincial chairpersons petitioning secretary general Davies Mwila to remove province youth Chairperson Kennedy Kamba district Chairperson Horrance Longwe.

According to a letter signed by the 11 chairpersons petitioning Mwila that they want a vote of no confidence passed against the duo.

The petitioners have cited that the removal of the two men is anchored on the unfair distribution of land empowerment.

Youths allege that they have been left out in the many fringe benefits available to low party functionaries.