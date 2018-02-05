UNZA to Remain Closed – Luo

Higher Education minister Nkandu Luo says the University of Zambia (UNZA) and the Copperbelt University (CBU) will remain closed until the water samples taken show that they are clear of contamination.

Luo and higher learning institutions students have had a sour relationship with the minister saying that the insults poured on her are laughable.

The students have made the minister a figure of fun with some online sketches making issue with her appearance that angered the professor.

“The two universities will remain closed because water samples still show contamination. Unless that is cleared that is when we can consider re-opening the two public universities,” she said.

“I have just enjoyed reading those insults, it tells me that maybe we have a wrong crop or maybe we do not have the right intellect.”

The two universities have remained closed with the cholera situation cited as the reason while students feel that the move is meant to punish them for having criticized the minister for the manner she has been administering higher education in the country.