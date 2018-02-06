Kalaba Tests Political Ground With Random Visits

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has continued making measured appearances with his latest public appearance in Lufwanyama Constituency where he attended mass at St Marys Catholic Church.

Kalaba resigned his position as cabinet minister in the Patriotic Front government citing corruption.

He has retained his position Member of Parliament in Bahati under the ruling party.

His resignation has opened him up to attacks from former colleagues in government that has been gnawing at his conscience and playing down the effect of his exit.

Kalaba said that he has big dreams but doggedly kept his next move under wraps.

“Right now I am a member of parliament for PF. I am enjoying the constitutional protection of being a Member of Parliament under PF,” he said.

Kalaba added: “I have big dreams but we will cross that bridge when we get there.”

Kalaba has not hidden his presidential ambitions with but is keeping everyone guessing if he will join another political party or will slug it out within the PF.