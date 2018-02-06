Kambwili Warned and Cautioned For Threatening Chinese Investors

National Democratic Congress (NDC) defacto leader Chishimba Kambwili appeared before police on the Copperbelt province for questioning.

Kambwili who is Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament has been charged with threatening the Chinese investors in Roan Constituency.

The Roan lawmaker has been critical of the layoffs of locals following scaling down of mining operations.

Kambwili appeared before the Ndola Central Police command accompanied by his lawyer Christopher Mundia.

The Roan lawmaker has been charged alongside his driver Alex, Adam Zulu an official in the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers, Charles Mulenga who is former PF publicity secretary, Dolphins Kasonde (former PF Constituency chairman in Roan) and a Mr Mukuka.

Kambwili was fired as information minister turning his sharp tongue against the PF although there have been indications of his seeking making peace.

He has also been charged for using insulting language against the Chinese nationals.

Kambwili had vowed never to appear before the police but opted to show up as demanded by the police call out.