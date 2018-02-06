KAMBWILI’S LANGUAGE Stanely Kombe | February 6, 2018 | 2 What’s the best translation? | 2 2 Comments kulubemba February 6, 2018 Icibemba inkonko Reply mukuta shazi February 6, 2018 Katanga dnt produce co2 to our boss dnt involve urself in politics instead of protectin ur cityzen u b insulted like that. I think u hv heard from my boss Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
2 Comments
kulubemba
Icibemba inkonko
mukuta shazi
Katanga dnt produce co2 to our boss dnt involve urself in politics instead of protectin ur cityzen u b insulted like that. I think u hv heard from my boss