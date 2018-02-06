Katanga Ready for Kambwili Showdown

Copperbelt police have threatened to question National Democratic Congress consultant Chishimba Kambwili by any means necessary.

Police commissioner Charity Katanga says police not fail to question Kambwili although he has refused to appear before them.

“The police have enough and enormous power to question anybody. If we want we can just go and pick him up,” Katanga said.

Kambwili refused to accept the summons and telephonically blasted Katanga.

The Roan Member of Parliament has been summoned for allegedly commenting on matters which border on threatening national security.

“Even if I receive the summons, I will not go there. I do not want to appear before the police that is not professional. There is nothing that borders on national security over the issues that I have talked about,” said Kambwili.