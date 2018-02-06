Pres. Lungu Drops UPND Aligned North West Police Chief

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect retired in national interest North Western Province Police Chief Auxensio Daka.

Daka, who had been taken to North Western Province from Eastern Province, has been shown the door for allegedly meddling in politics.

According to a letter obtained dated 30th January, 2018, Daka has been shown the door despite having been committed to duty and creating a good working relationship with the media.

“In exercise, of the powers vested in me by Article 92(2)(e) of the Republican Constitution as read with section 26 on interpretation of the general provision Act Chapter 2 of the laws of Zambia, I hereby retire you as Commissioner of Police in National Interest with immediate effect” the letter read in part.

President Lunch has further thanked Mr Daka for the service rendered during his deployment.

Sources in the province believe Daka has been collaborating with the opposition UPND which enjoys acres of popularity in the new Copperbelt and the situation has not gone down well with the ruling party.