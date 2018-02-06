Pres. Lungu Drops UPND Aligned North West Police Chief

President Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect retired in national interest North Western Province Police Chief Auxensio Daka.
Daka, who had been taken to North Western Province from Eastern Province, has been shown the door for allegedly meddling in politics.
According to a letter obtained dated 30th January, 2018, Daka has been shown the door despite having been committed to duty and creating a good working relationship with the media.
“In exercise, of the powers vested in me by Article 92(2)(e) of the Republican Constitution as read with section 26 on interpretation of the general provision Act Chapter 2 of the laws of Zambia, I hereby retire you as Commissioner of Police in National Interest with immediate effect” the letter read in part.
President Lunch has further thanked Mr Daka for the service rendered during his deployment.
Sources in the province believe Daka has been collaborating with the opposition UPND which enjoys acres of popularity in the new Copperbelt and the situation has not gone down well with the ruling party.
12 Comments
Musonda
Shame…Daka is a very hard working man…he will bounce back…Shame to this bum Lungu…
JJ
NOW WE KNOW WHY Z POLICE CAN’T DELIVER ON A PROFESSIONAL MANNER, IT’S ALL BECAUSE OF THE FORMER HOME AFFAIRS MIN. SHAME
mka
these people you chasing wil be discoumpaining you people will follow them you are giving chance to UPND they will win you 2021elections shame
zambiaisours
It appears, Auxensio Daka, “cools” a we knew during those days at UNZA is a professional and that could have annoyed the powers that be. Just check, when we have a person who has served in the Police in the person of Dr.Martin Malama, the President has not appointed him to handle the “hot” Ministry of Home Affairs, may be because he will professional and thus against Party standards!!
George Banda
Have facts b4 you comment. Dr Martin Malama is an Mp
CHIFUNDA BOY
Please your Excellency open your eyes before its too late.God is calling you back to him dont listen to evil counsel.
Pamutunda
Too bad for Mr Daka and north western province at large
Willy nacho
If he was a of member he could HV been left alone shame to
Tembo Clement
The president is the head of the nation and I believe that he is well informed, for my brother daka play your cards well, the president knows what he is doing
Jacob siame
People let mr president do his job its God chooses the leaders
Oga
You need to be corrupt to keep job, new culture.
Wezzy
Shame to you ….bad boy lungu