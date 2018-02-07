Letter: Give UNZA, CBU Students Cholera Vaccine; Open Varsities

From my mind…

Since we have cholera vaccines, why can’t the Minister Of Higher Education collaborate with her Minister Of Health counterpart to ensure that students from CBU and UNZA are all vaccinated so that we can open…

That way maintenance work as regards to sanitation and learning can take place simultaneously. That’s what I’d do if I were Minister and with such reasoning i can confidently say I can do better than Mrs Luo if I were Minister.

Education must be priority otherwise we are doomed as a nation.

I pray the courts courts nullify Prof Luo’s (Prof in microbiology) seat. That day I will celebrate…

#OPENCBUNZA !!!

