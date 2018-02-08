Cholera Centre Workers Down Tools

Workers at the cholera centre at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka have downed tools protesting reduced allowances paid to them.
The workers have abandoned the cholera patients after allegedly being paid K50 for each of the days they have been in employment instead of the agreed K350.
Heroes was turned into a cholera centre in December last year following growing numbers of patients.
3 Comments
highest
This is not fair
Majoni Tyson
Who can pay them? These pipo don’t care about others lives. Just learn something. Very unfortunate, when pipo speak, they say “this is not a political matter” why don’t these potitians know the meaning of politics? Sure pipo are dying and the government is very little to finish the challenges. Keep supporting them if these matters are not related to poor governance. My fellow Zambian 2021 may be too long for us to survive, let’s all stand to demand for an early election in order to save lives. From chorela hunger is also on the way. Even in the Bible when God was not happy with leader,plagues and calamities inflicted the pipo. This leadership we have is not from God that’s why we are facing very strange calamities such as drought, armyworm, chorela and severe hunger that is coming in the next season.
man p
Muzasila mwaanya mutulula bamitandiza basiosebenza viva pf