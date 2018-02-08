Kalaba Ponders Forming Own Political Party…Rules out Joining UPND or NDC

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says he will neither join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) nor the UPND.

And Kalaba said that he was insulated by the constitution from being forced to relinquish his Bahati parliamentary seat that he still holds on the Patriotic Front ticket.

Featuring on Hot FM’s Hot Seat program, Kalaba hinted at the possibility of forming his own political party saying that he was capable.

The Bahati lawmaker is soul searching after having resigned his position as Foreign Affairs minister with the state machinery activated to cripple him politically.

“NDC what is that? Oh! You mean the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I am not a member and I harbour no intentions of joining the NDC. I am not a member of the UPND and also harbour no intentions of joining them,” he said.

Asked by the presenter Zach Chavula on whether that meant he was going it alone Kalaba responded, “What is wrong with going it alone? If you can resign alone why not go it alone? It is up to the people to choose otherwise we can all stand.”

Kalaba said that there was nothing wrong with being ambitious as even councillors dreamt of being Members of Parliament while MPs wanted to be ministers.

The Bahati lawmaker said that there was no need for him to resign as he still had a mandate to serve the people of Bahati Constituency.

“Even those people that are saying just resign, it is not just a matter of resigning. I am insulated by the constitution even when they say resign so that we see how we will defeat you. Don’t they know that under the current constitution I cannot even stand? I am insulated from being forced out under the constitution,” he said.

Kalaba said that he would not say whether he was going to form a new political party or not.

He also said that his resignation had nothing to do with Malawian pastor Bushiri telling him that he would be the next President.

Kalaba also said that he had nothing to do with the deployment of his sister Chimese in the Foreign Service as she was employed even before he was foreign affairs minister.

Kalaba’s sister has been recalled in the aftermath of his fallout with the ruling Patriotic Front.

He cited the high cost of the proposed Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway that is estimated at K1.2 billion.

He said that his conscience was being troubled by a number of things that were going wrong in government.

Kalaba said that he tried to raise issues within government but his voice was being ignored.

