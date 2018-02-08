Kalaba Sends Shivers; Rattles PF On Copperbelt

Harry Kalaba’s invasion of the Copperbelt has sent Patriotic Front officials in the province under serious panic.

Kalaba was in Lufwanyama district to and made appearances at public events.

The Bahati Parliamentarian did not visit the district alone but was accompanied by some Patriotic Front members that had earlier relinquished their positions.

Provincial officials have been holding meetings to discipline its members who gave up positions to move along with Harry Kalaba.

“The Secretary General is not happy with what happened and is putting a lot of pressure on the Provincial leadership to act against those that accompanied Kalaba in Lufwanyama.

“We have run out of ideas because most of those are not in our structures, but our provincial chairman hinted that recommendations to have them expelled will be sent to the SG,” one of the top provincial officials said.

He said the provincial leadership is holding a series of meetings to proceed with mobilization activities launched by Davies Mwila last week.

“We will soon start mobilization that were launched. We are waiting for resources as you may be aware some of these activities require resources, so plans are underway to carry on as we talk.”

Two PF MPs, Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili, are both causing ruling party members sleepless nights as their activities on the Copperbelt and in the northern bloc gain momentum.