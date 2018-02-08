Mutati Wins Global Advocacy Award

In the heat of dealing with the country’s economic burden, Finance Minister Felix Mutati got a bit of respite by being awarded as the 2017 ACCA Advocacy Award winner for sib Saharan Africa.

The Minister has since been entered in the ACCA Global Advocacy Award hall of fame to be given to the overall winner in Scotland in March, 2018.

Mutati has one of the toughest jobs in cabinet having to share the national cake amidst the inherent debt burden and the IMF recover plans negotiations.

The award certificate was granted to the Minister at an event organised by ACCA Zambia on behalf of the ACCA Global Council.