NOT AGAIN: LUSAKA MAYOR IN SLEEP MODE

It’s possible the latest image of Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba may have been photoshoped.

We’re verifying the authenticity of this image.

The mayor seems to be taking a moment of reflection after a gruelling 2017/18 rain season that put Lusaka in major cholera headlines.

What’s your say?

  1. mukuta shazi

    Ba mudala Wat is ur problem I think u drink a lot of spirits u Shud stop n concentrate on job coz they is nothing u r doing u r lazy. U need prayers chi mudala n com 2021 u b out u fool

    Reply

  2. Oliver Mweemba

    Fasting and prayer for rain is over bwana ba Mayor! Kkkkkkk aweee.

    Reply

  3. Elias

    He was reflecting i think

    Reply

  4. mulase

    This is a terrible hangover!

    Reply

  5. Ezra

    We had a handful of better options for this post and Lusaka chose this tsetse fly stricken man!!! Shame

    Reply

  6. lengwe

    He is also a human being he must have fatigue

    Reply

  7. David

    Sleeping – stealing -sleeping – stealing -sleeping -stealing -sleeping – stealing – all the PF knows how to do!

    Reply

