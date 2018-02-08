NOT AGAIN: LUSAKA MAYOR IN SLEEP MODE

It’s possible the latest image of Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba may have been photoshoped.
We’re verifying the authenticity of this image.
The mayor seems to be taking a moment of reflection after a gruelling 2017/18 rain season that put Lusaka in major cholera headlines.
What’s your say?
7 Comments
mukuta shazi
Ba mudala Wat is ur problem I think u drink a lot of spirits u Shud stop n concentrate on job coz they is nothing u r doing u r lazy. U need prayers chi mudala n com 2021 u b out u fool
Oliver Mweemba
Fasting and prayer for rain is over bwana ba Mayor! Kkkkkkk aweee.
Elias
He was reflecting i think
mulase
This is a terrible hangover!
Ezra
We had a handful of better options for this post and Lusaka chose this tsetse fly stricken man!!! Shame
lengwe
He is also a human being he must have fatigue
David
Sleeping – stealing -sleeping – stealing -sleeping -stealing -sleeping – stealing – all the PF knows how to do!