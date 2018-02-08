Opinion: Defection Parades Should be Halted

The politics of defections that is being propagated by leading political parties in the country many seasons before election period smacks lack of seriousness by both sides of the political divide.

In the past few days the Patriotic Front has prided itself in parading individuals that have crossed over to the ruling party including two sitting councillors from the UPND. The capture has extended to the National Democratic Congress members that have gone back to the ruling party a few weeks after having been in the NDC. So rife with these show off parades that even the UPND pushed itself to having its president Hakainde Hichilema also stage a similar window dressing exercise of receiving defectors.

In the midst of all this political comedy, the country is facing the possibility of a drought season that threatens food security. Food security is a problem that knows no political boundaries but collectively harm the population regardless of political affiliation. There has been so much pressure of impressing on numbers that any new comer into Zambia would mistakenly believe that the country was in an election season.

How can one explain the messages that were at the core of the addresses of the ministers that held political rallies in Luapula province last week? Was it not simply an anti-Harry Kalaba show? On Wednesday while Hichilema was receiving some low level PF rejects at the party secretariat whose biggest catch was former councillor in Kanyama whose term lasted up to 2011 on the PF ticket Sunday Chanda too was conducting a similar show in Lusaka receiving defectors from NDC.

Why have our political parties suddenly become obsessed with defections? Is this surely a season for politics especially politics of defections? Or is it counter defections? Did not the country just emerge from bruising elections in 2016? Do we really need these political theatrics at this stage?