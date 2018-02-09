Banks Disappoint Siliya In E-Voucher Implementation

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya is disappointed with the services of Atlas Mara Bank and UBA Bank in the implementation of the e-voucher during this farming season.

Siliya says the of the eight banks engaged by government, the two banks have been disappointing.

She says even Barclays Bank which was engaged late has done well in terms of activating the cards.

Siliya states that despite government releasing the money, the two banks have been taking too much time to load the money onto the cards.

The Agriculture Minister said this when she checked on some agro dealers in Chongwe after some farmers could not access the inputs despite their cards showing they had money in them,owing to the failure by some banks to load the money onto the cards.

Siliya later visited Atlas Mara Chongwe branch to find out why the bank was not activating the cards despite the government releasing the money.

And Atlas Mara Bank Chongwe Branch Manager Judith Nalumino said the activation of the e-voucher cards is done at the Head office in Lusaka after the District Agricultural Coordinaton has submitted the list of the cards to be activated.

