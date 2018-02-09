Kalaba Not Keen On NDC Invitation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party has extended an olive branch to former Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba to join the party.

And the opposition political party has distanced itself from individuals aligning themselves with Harry Kalaba while claiming to be NDC members.

NDC national youth chairman Charles Kabwita said Kalaba is not a member of the NDC but welcome if he wishes to join.

“The National Democratic Congress NDC wishes to put it on record that Harry Kalaba, the former Foreign Affairs Minister is not our member.

“However, if Mr Kalaba is genuinely interested in joining the NDC, then he is more than welcome. Mr. Kalaba is free to join the NDC as an ordinary member,” Kabwita said.

He has distanced the NDC from a group of individuals that are spearheading the formation of a new political party.

“We advise our party members countrywide not to fall prey to such individuals championing the formation of this party. We also want to advise those handling Mr Kalaba to stop masquerading as NDC members” he added

Kabwita has reassured NDC members that Dr. Chishimba kambwili is still and remains our party consultant.

Harry Kalaba has however indicated that he will not be joining any political party but will consider forming his own.