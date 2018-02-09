Letter: Opposition Is Toothless – UNZA Student

Please hide my ID,

I wish to express my deepest disappointment in the strongest terms with opposition political parties like UPND, FDD, Green Party, Rainbow Party to mention a few.

A major concern towards the closure of our top 2 universities, UNZA and CBU, is on the table and yet as the strongest opposition, they have been quiet.

I believe you are all toothless. Don’t you think it’s time to win support from the students by being on their side? Don’t you value education as much as the development of this nation is at stake?

You and I know that the reasons the government is using to keep these institutions closed are barely inadequate to prove their legitimacy.

It’s my strongest appeal to HH, Edith Nawakwi, Peter Sinkamba and all other oppositions to speak on behalf of students.

Kind regards,

Concerned Student