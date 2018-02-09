Letter: Opposition Is Toothless – UNZA Student

I wish to express my deepest disappointment in the strongest terms with opposition political parties like UPND, FDD, Green Party, Rainbow Party to mention a few.
A major concern towards the closure of our top 2 universities, UNZA and CBU, is on the table and yet as the strongest opposition, they have been quiet.
I believe you are all toothless. Don’t you think it’s time to win support from the students by being on their side? Don’t you value education as much as the development of this nation is at stake?
You and I know that the reasons the government is using to keep these institutions closed are barely inadequate to prove their legitimacy.
It’s my strongest appeal to HH, Edith Nawakwi, Peter Sinkamba and all other oppositions to speak on behalf of students.
Kind regards,
Concerned Student
9 Comments
jonathan mayondi
These Kambizis don’t value education
kalikeka
what do you expect them to say when they are being threatened?
Juan jusi
emond simbeye
tell them dear
One wa Muntu
In the firstplace why hiding your name,you are more toothless than opposition.So u just awaken up in zambia today allla
the critic
The opposition UPND have and they are always on your side.they have been talking about this same saga day and night so don’t you dare to say they are toothless.I think tis the high time to pause that narration to the current regime and not to the oppositions.why I say so because I believe you belong to a cartain political party,but I put it to you that you belong to PF because they are the only ones that think all is well(lungu). As I conclude I would like to call for unity and comment by calling a spade a spade.and cry to the govmnt to hear our cries not putting blames on people who are not in authority.
JOOBO HAAMATIMBA
Yeah it is really sad story, but as far as I am concerned these other parties can speak against the government but Not UPND you know what rats can do
Ray Mulowa
now you’re calling for the opposition parties to voice out but you were supporting PF in 2016 open your eyes to see where PF is taking this country so that in 2021 you will vote wisely.
louise halw
Do they have time for such. They r just busy planning to come and steal once given chance. Shame! And if Trump yalks ,ati iyo!