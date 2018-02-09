Luanshya Mayor Threatens Contractor

Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has threatened to terminate the contract of Kruger Veolia, a private company engaged to implement the US $104 million DANIDA funded project

Chanda sounded the warning to the contractors under taking the multi-million Kwacha water and sewerage installations overhaul in the district to make sure the project is completed on time.

He said though he was pleased with the technology being used by Kruger Veolia, works were moving at a very slow pace.

Chanda said the people of Luanshya, who are now receiving limited water and in same parts no supply, have waited for clean and safe drinking water for too long after they were assured that the rehabilitation works would be completed before October and December 2017.

“We don’t want to have water borne diseases in Luanshya,” he said.

Apart from Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) funded project being implemented by Kruger Veolia, Luanshya town is expected to benefit from the US$ 450 million Kafulafuta Water Supply Project.

Kafubu Water and Sewerage Company director of Planning and Development Kabimba Nyirenda said the project completion time has now been extended for an additional six months period.