Pres. Lungu Heads To Copperbelt For 3 Working Days

President Edgar Lungu is Friday morning expected on the Copperbelt Province for a three day working visit.
According to a program made available, the Head of State will start with a ground breaking ceremony for the Patriotic Front Offices in Ndola before visiting Main Masala Market where he is expected to interact with marketeers and respond to various concerns.
President Lungu will then proceed to Kalulushi District were he is expected to Commission the ZAFFICO pole treatment plant before breaking off.
On Saturday, the Head of State will start his day with inspections of the Mufurila-Ndola Road before switching to the Mokambo Road that is also still under construction.
In the same area, the President will check on progress made on the Construction of Police Houses in Mokambo before meeting ward officials in Kitwe.
The Head of State will conclude his Saturday with a fundraising dinner dance at Mist Gardens in Kitwe.
President Lungu will on Sunday attend Church Service at Chimwemwe U.C.Z in Kitwe before departure returning to Lusaka.
5 Comments
chikwembeta
alatusanga atwebe ico aletontonkanya pali corruption and other burning issues…
too many foreigners especially the chinese
Dziwa Zako Mailosi
Leave Ecl alone .He is really working.
mulase
Wasting tax payers money.Y not just say he is going to attend a Fund raising dinner dance for PF at Mist Gardens? These so called projects ar supposed to be monitored and commissioned by his ministers period.Imagine that workers attending to cholera patients at the Stadium have not been paid elo muntu apanga ulendo ulibe profit Ku ziko yatu.
Chikaman
let him edgar 2 contince working
louise halw
We need to be serious with national issues? Would believe Dora Siliya is threatening to fire some agriculture staff in her ministry? What has she achieved so far? What we have seen is just confusion on the Fisip program. Who can help us Kansi? We are tired. FIRE THIS SLWOMAN PLZ,,!