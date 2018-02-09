Pres. Lungu Heads To Copperbelt For 3 Working Days

President Edgar Lungu is Friday morning expected on the Copperbelt Province for a three day working visit.

According to a program made available, the Head of State will start with a ground breaking ceremony for the Patriotic Front Offices in Ndola before visiting Main Masala Market where he is expected to interact with marketeers and respond to various concerns.

President Lungu will then proceed to Kalulushi District were he is expected to Commission the ZAFFICO pole treatment plant before breaking off.

On Saturday, the Head of State will start his day with inspections of the Mufurila-Ndola Road before switching to the Mokambo Road that is also still under construction.

In the same area, the President will check on progress made on the Construction of Police Houses in Mokambo before meeting ward officials in Kitwe.

The Head of State will conclude his Saturday with a fundraising dinner dance at Mist Gardens in Kitwe.

President Lungu will on Sunday attend Church Service at Chimwemwe U.C.Z in Kitwe before departure returning to Lusaka.