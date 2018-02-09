Tayali Joins Calls For The Re-opening Of UNZA

The drawn out closure of the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt University is increasingly coming under public scrutiny with noise maker Chilufya Tayali staging a lone protest to demand the re-opening of the two public universities.

Tayali stormed the UNZA grounds in a work suit and a mega phone and loudly demanded that the University of Zambia be re-opened.

The University of Zambia and its sister institution have been closed from last year with Higher Education Minister Nkandu Luo refusing to order the re-opening citing the cholera outbreak in Lusaka.

However, Luo is reportedly holding out in protest with the bad relationship she has with students that have made her a social media figure of fan with caricatures of her in male clothing angering her.

It is understood that the re-opening of the two public universities is tied to lack of funding for allowances for students that are usually the sticky point.

Meanwhile Zambia army personnel has moved into the Copperbelt University premises to conduct wide ranging maintenance work mainly hinged on the sanitation side.