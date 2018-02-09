Union Leader Part Of NDC Officials Arrested

The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) is under serious panic after its vice president Adam Zulu was arrested among National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in Ndola.

Information has emerged that NUMAW has been playing politics especially with issues concerning the re-opening of Baluba Mine in Luanshya through its vice president who is NDC aligned.

Union president James Chansa has been panicking after the arrest of its vice president who accompanied NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili at Ndola Central Police and caused confusion leading to his arrest.

“We are aware that NUMAW has been meddling into politics looking at their behaviour towards protecting the interest of workers since Baluba Mine was placed on care and maintenance.

“Mineworkers Union of Zambia have been very helpful to the reopening process but NUMAW have not shown commitment despite having members there,” a senior government official in Luanshya said.

But NUMAW president James Chansa has distanced the Union from the activities involving its vice president.

Chansa said the involvement of its vice president in politics with the NDC had no blessings from the Union and he was shocked to hear of the activities.

“We want to distance ourselves from the activities involving our vice president, he had no blessings from Union and at no point did we ever engage in politics. As a Union we will institute investigations in the allegations and if found wanting, we will take appropriate measures,” Chansa said.

He said it was unfair that the Union was being dragged into politics when it was only an individual from the Union involved in such activities.

“I want to mention that it is unfair to drag the whole Union in such activities when its just an individual that is alleged to have been politicking, we are not in anyway involved in stories of distablising peace in Luanshya District,” said Chansa.