Kambwili Claims He Has Helped Curtail President Trips

NDC leade Chishimba Kambwili has praised himself for helping stop presidential trips undertaken by President Edgar Lungu.

Kambwili claims if it were not for him, President Lungu would still be travelling around the world.

President Lungu’s trips were a growing concern for ordinary citizens with politicians making political capital out if it.

The Head of State announced he will cut down on international trips and possibly not travel abroad this year.

Good evening.

Countrymen and women today I was very happy for two reasons. My pressure and the pressure being mounted by the NDC over careless traveling the President was doing at the expense of the common Zambian has paid off. I am glad President Lungu has once again done as I tell him to do, due to the constant pressure the President announced that he will not travel in the whole of 2018. Mr President well done for listening to me all the time.

In addition if the President can cancel all international trips on my say so, it makes you wonder why he could not have done this earlier to save the taxpayer millions of kwacha. The reason is simple, ECL tried to dupe citizens by forfeiting his wage for political mileage and the only way he could make up for this was to increase irrelevant traveling in order to capitalize on his international duty allowances.

Moving back to why I am very happy tonight. President Lungu officially launched the campaign season by encouraging us the opposition to campaign also. In the coming weeks/months the NDC will launch its countrywide mobilization tour and now that the President has decided to flag the campaigns, I hope the police will not have double standards in issuing police permits. I am so happy to finally move from constituency to constituency, province to province selling the NDC manifesto which is in its final stage and it will be due to unravel to every corner of the country.

Thank you President Lungu for allowing my talent of speaking for the poor manifest. Now fix the corruption and everything else I have told you to do.